Zamfara: Shinkafi Advocates Non-Payment Of Ransom To Bandits

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State, Dr. Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, has urged relatives of abducted victims to refrain from paying ransom to bandits, warning that doing so only fuels further insecurity across the state.

Addressing journalists in Gusau, Dr. Shinkafi condemned the recent killing of 35 villagers by suspected bandits, stressing that ransom payments enable criminals to acquire more sophisticated weapons and expand their operations.

“You are endangering yourselves by paying that money for ransom,” he said. “The bandits use it to sustain their activities and inflict more terror, making life unbearable and communities ungovernable.”

Shinkafi cited the case of two brothers of Governor Dauda Lawal who were kidnapped in 2023, noting that they were released without any ransom being paid. According to him, this proves that negotiations without financial incentives are possible and necessary if banditry is to be discouraged.

He emphasized the need for resilience in the face of such crimes. “One day, these bandits will get tired of abducting people for no gain. We must also remember that whether in our homes or in their hands, we will all die someday,” he stated.

The APC stalwart also criticized the politicization of security issues, urging leaders across party lines, religious groups, and ethnic affiliations to unite against the common enemy of insecurity.

Shinkafi referenced his past role as Chairman of the Investigative and Reconciliation Committee under the administration of former Governor Bello Matawalle. He acknowledged that both Matawalle and his predecessor, Abdulaziz Yari, had tried their best to tackle insecurity, but the challenges persisted beyond their control.

“In my time on the committee, we initially accused Governor Yari of negligence. Later, we realized he did his best. The same goes for Matawalle, who never paid ransom for large-scale abductions during his tenure,” he said.

Commenting on Governor Lawal’s campaign promise to end insecurity immediately after assuming office, Shinkafi remarked that the current situation reveals the complexity of the crisis. He said the governor should not be solely blamed, asserting that ultimate responsibility lies with President Bola Tinubu, as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

He lamented the continued blame game among Zamfara politicians, contrasting it with states like Sokoto, Niger, and Kaduna, where political differences have been set aside to combat insecurity collaboratively.

According to Shinkafi, the twin issues of ransom payments and political blame are sustaining banditry in Zamfara. “Until we end both practices, we cannot hope to overcome this menace,” he concluded.