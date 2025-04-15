Zamfara Settles N1bn Debt Owed To KEDCO

Share

The Zamfara State Government has settled an inherited debt of over one billion naira owed to the Kaduna Electric Distribution Company (KEDCO), as it expands the mandate of the newly established Zamfara Electrification Agency (ZEA) to improve power supply in unserved and underserved communities across the State.

This was disclosed by the pioneer Executive Secretary of ZEA, Muzammil Muhammad Idris, during an interview shortly after assuming office on Tuesday in Gusau, the State capital.

Idris said that the administration of Governor Dauda Lawal has cleared the debt, which had been a major obstacle to the government’s efforts to accelerate development and stimulate economic growth in the State.

He noted that the lack of energy has negatively affected critical sectors such as health, education, security, and agriculture, all of which are integral to economic development.

According to him, the agency has already drafted a comprehensive working plan and implementation strategy aimed at contributing to the administration’s 10-Year Development Plan.

“My immediate plan from the draft is to restore energy supply across all 14 local government areas and to connect communities that are not yet on the national grid within the first three months of my resumption,” he said.

Idris also revealed that he met with the Chairman of the Kaduna Electricity Governing Board to discuss measures for restoring power supply across the State.

Following the meeting, a committee was constituted to assess and implement the electrification project for the targeted communities.

“Upon completion of the project, the agency will also ensure the implementation of the national metering policy. This will help sanitize both electricity distribution and revenue generation by KEDCO, especially given the recurring disputes between the company and consumers over billing.”

He further assured that the agency will assist with proper bill distribution and ensure accurate payments to KEDCO, aiming to build a transparent and efficient system of electricity billing and collection.

