Zamfara Set To Marry Out 200 Orphans

The Zamfara State Zakkat and Endowment Board has announced that arrangements have been concluded for the wedding of 200 orphans in the state.

The disclosure was made in a statement by the board’s Public Relations Officer, Jamilu Sani Tsafe. According to the statement, the Executive Secretary of the board, Malam Habibu Balarabe, said the ceremony will take place next Monday at the board’s premises in Gusau.

The statement added that the board has screened and selected all beneficiaries for the initiative. Apart from the marital ceremony, the board will also support 200 women with small-scale business grants to improve their livelihoods.

Malam Balarabe explained that 100 women have already undergone three weeks of training in poultry farming and will receive starter packs to support their businesses.

He also noted that, as part of its programs, the board has made arrangements to settle debt cases in Shari’ah Courts and correctional centres across the state, aiming to secure the release of indigent individuals who are awaiting trial or have been convicted.

Additionally, the Executive Secretary announced that other orphans have been trained in computer literacy and will also receive starter packs during the ceremony.