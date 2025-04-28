Zamfara Set For Measles, Rubella Vaccination In October

Share

Zamfara State Government is set to start the administration of measles, rubella vaccine across the state by October 2025.

The Zamfara State Governor’s Wife, Hajiya Huriyya Lawal, spoke while flagging off the sensitisation campaign for the vaccination drive, in Gusau on Saturday.

Lawal said the new vaccine was designed to prevent measles and rubella among children between nine months and 15 years.

According to her, the first phase, the vaccines will be administered to children of ages nine to 15 years and the subsequent immunisations will cover children from nine months to five years of age.

She thanked development partners for their kind support in addressing all health challenges affecting children and the state.

In his remarks, a Pediatric Consultant with the Department of Pedi.atrics, Federal Medical Centre, Gusau, Dr Ibrahim Hano, described measles and rubella as killer diseases among children.

Share