Zamfara: Serving Assembly Member Joins APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara State has suffered another setback following the defection of a serving member of the State House of Assembly representing Maradun II Constituency, Maharazu Salisu, to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Salisu, who announced his defection on Tuesday at the APC State Secretariat in Gusau, said his decision was driven by pressure from his constituents, who expressed disappointment over what they described as the PDP government’s neglect and lack of developmental projects in the area.

He said, “My esteemed constituents, whom I represent at the State House of Assembly, summoned me and lamented that the ruling PDP has failed to deliver on the campaign promises made by Governor Dauda Lawal. I have done my best as a lawmaker to ensure my constituency benefits from the dividends of democracy, but all efforts proved abortive.

“Apart from being excluded from the list of beneficiaries of state government projects, there has never been any political appointment for my constituency or Maradun Local Government in general.”

Hon. Salisu disclosed that his defection to the APC was alongside leaders of the PDP across five wards in his constituency, Faru/Magami, Gidan Goga, Kaya, Tsibiri, and Gora as well as one other ward in Maradun town.

Receiving the defectors, the APC State Chairman, Hon. Tukur Danfulani Maikatako, described the development as another sign that the party was growing stronger and more united across Zamfara.

Maikatako commended the leadership of the APC in the state, including former Governor and Senator Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar and the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, for their continuous efforts to support the people of the state through empowerment and poverty alleviation initiatives.

He said, “This development shows that, in the next few weeks, Zamfara will be entirely APC. We assure all defectors that they will be treated equally and given every opportunity to contribute to the growth of the party both at the state and national levels.”