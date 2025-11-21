Zamfara: Sen. Marafa’s Aide Reaffirms Loyalty To APC

A former Publicity Secretary to Senator Kabiru Marafa of the All Progressive Congress (APC) faction in Zamfara State, Muhammad Bello Bakyasuwa, has reaffirmed his reserved loyalty to the party under the leadership of Minister of State for Defence, Muhammad Bello Matawalle and Senator Abdul’aziz Yari Abubakar.

In a statement issued by Bello Bakyasuwa himself and made available to newsmen in Gusau on Friday, a former Director of Security Matters, Zamfara State Government, and immediate past Commandant, Anti-thuggery Agency, said he remained a committed member of the APC.

“I am proud of my party, the APC, and I will do everything within my power to promote the party’s strength, popularity and integrity, and I want to inform the good people of Zamfara that I have not resigned my membership from the party.

“I will work for the success of APC in Zamfara under the leadership of His Excellency, Bello Matawalle and Senator Abdul’aziz Yari”, he said.

“I also stand to work for the victory of President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Zamfara in the 2027 general elections.

“I choose to remain in APC because it is the only political party to beat in Zamfara and Nigeria as a whole, especially as it emerged to be citizen-loving by leaving no stone unturned in terms of putting back the nation’s economy on rail.

At this point, I want to appreciate Hon. Abdulmalik Zubairu, Zannan Bungudu, member representing Bungudu/Maru Federal Constituency and Hon Yazid Shehu Danfulani for their efforts and strong engagements for the development of grassroots that earned more popularity for the APC in the state.

“Other main reason to remain in APC is for the Federal Government’s effort, specifically in fighting the insecurity in the state and beyond.

“I was part of Matawalle’s government, and I know how he made tremendous efforts towards addressing security challenges in the state”, Bakyasuwa further explained.