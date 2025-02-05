Zamfara School Fire: Tinubu Calls For Safety Measures

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has emphasized the importance of safety in all learning environments following the tragic fire outbreak that engulfed an Islamic school in Kaura Namoda, Zamfara State, on Tuesday night, leading to the loss of several pupils’ lives.

President Tinubu who commensurate with the state government expressed sorrow over the incident while urging both public and private schools to prioritize children’s security.

In a statement released by his Special Adviser on Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Wednesday, the President extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, guardians, and the Zamfara State government.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured and currently receiving medical care.

The President has directed regulatory authorities in the education sector to enforce strict compliance with safety standards to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

“The safety and security of children in schools must be of utmost priority.

This incident is a tragic reminder of the need for stringent safety measures in educational institutions across the country,” the President stated.

President Tinubu also prayed for God to grant eternal rest to the souls of the departed and provide strength and comfort to their grieving loved ones.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, with authorities working to determine the circumstances that led to the disaster.

