Zamfara Rounds Up 2nd Phase Of Free Medical Outreach

The Zamfara State Government has concluded its second phase of a free modified medical outreach program.

This was disclosed by the Senior Special Adviser to Zamfara State Governor, Suleman Bala Idris shortly after the completion of the exercise across the state.

The SSA said the first phase of the Special Modified Medical Outreach Program began in August, providing free medical services to individuals with cataract extraction, groin swellings such as hernias and hydroceles, vesicovaginal fistula repairs, and health education.

Bala Idris further revealed that 1,858 medical cases were treated successfully during the first and second phases of the free medical outreach.

According to him, the outreach’s second phase lasted from the end of November to the first week of December.

He noted that “Governor Dauda Lawal initiated the ongoing modified medical outreach to address prevalent surgical problems in the state, including cataract extraction, groin swellings (hernias, hydroceles), vesicovaginal fistula repairs (VVF), and health education.

“The Special Medical Outreach program, led by Professor A. I. Mungadi and staffed by trained medical experts, has achieved a significant milestone by successfully operating on 1,858 cases.

“The operated cases include 747 groin swellings, 246 Groin Swellings & Lumps/Special, 781 Cataract Extraction/ others, and 84 Vesico – vaginal/rectal fistula (VVF).

“The program uses tele-screening to provide specialist care to patients from rural and semi-urban areas, covering the 14 local government areas of the State. This approach has enabled patients in remote locations to receive the medical attention they need from qualified professionals.

“With this program, the Zamfara State government aims to enhance people’s overall health and well-being, decrease mortality rates, and foster a healthier society.”