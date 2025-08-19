Zamfara Rerun: APC Demands Removal Of REC

The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to remove the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr. Mahmuda Isah, ahead of Thursday’s rerun election in Kaura Namoda South constituency.

In a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris Gusau, the APC alleged that the REC held a secret meeting with state government officials and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the Government House in Gusau, which lasted till 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

The party claimed that three issues were discussed at the meeting, including plans to jettison the use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), deploy Government House security operatives to man polling units, and allegedly secure the REC’s cooperation with a financial inducement of ₦250 million.

According to the APC, the alleged plot was aimed at overturning the outcome of last Saturday’s bye-election, which was declared inconclusive.

The party maintained it is already leading the poll with a margin of over 1,600 votes, with about 3,000 votes outstanding in five polling units.

The statement read in part:

“We call on the National Chairman of INEC to remove the current REC and deploy a neutral official to oversee the rerun using BVAS, which has not been in dispute between APC and PDP. We also urge security agencies to ensure their personnel posted to Government House are not deployed near the rerun venues.”

The party added that it would remain calm and law-abiding as long as “the right thing is done.”

However, in a swift reaction, the REC, Dr. Mahmuda Isah, dismissed the allegations as “baseless and unfounded.”

He said: “I left my office at about 8:30 p.m. on Monday and retired to my accommodation, where I slept by 10:00 p.m. until the next morning. The claim that I held a meeting with government officials or PDP representatives is a mere lie. I do not act outside the laws guiding my duties.”

Dr. Isah maintained that the supplementary election would hold on Thursday in the five affected polling units from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., in strict compliance with electoral guidelines.

“For those accusing me wrongly, I leave them to Almighty Allah,” he added.