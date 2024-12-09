Zamfara Reps Member Receives 1500 Defectors From PDP, APGA, YPP To APC

Share

An honourable member House of Representatives representing the Birnin-Magaji/Kaura Namoda constituency in Zamfara State, Aminu Sani Jaji, has received over 1,500 defectors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressive Grant Alliance (APGA), and Young Progressive Party

(YPP) to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The teeming decampees to the APC included leaders and supporters of the PDP, APGA and other political parties in Zamfara state.

Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji, the Chairman house of Representatives Committee on Ecological Fund welcomed the decampees who joined the Progressive Party through the Hon. Jaji APC political movement in Zamfara State.

Jaji who received the decampees through the representation of the State Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Jajiyya Movement, Alhaji Isiyaka Ajiya Anka, described the action as a welcome development to the APC.

Ajiya Anka expressed confidence that the calibre of the decampees especially the leaders of other political parties will boost the strength of the Jajiyya movement and boost the popularity of APC in the state.

”The State APC leadership under Hon. Aminu Jaji, is all about transparency, accountability as well as good governance and provision of dividends of democracy to the common man.

”I am assuring you of fair treatment and good working relationship to enhance the capacity of the party in the state.

”On behalf of Rt. Hon Aminu Jaji, I welcome you to our great party the APC, the most strong party in the state and nation at large”.

The prominent politicians among the decampees included former state Chairman of APGA, Rabiu Salisu Bature alongside hundreds of his members.

Also among the decampees were the State YPP Chairman, Sani Anka Yellow along hwith undreds of YPP members and supporters.

Other prominent decampees also included the PDP leader from the Shinkafi local government area and former Director General, Nasiru Yusuf Shinkafi a.k.a (officer) Shinkafi local government, and an elder of the PDP, Malam Ibrahim Tado Shinkafi.

The massive defection has also involved the PDP women Leader, Hajiya Abu Alasan and the PDP Youth Leader all from Shinkafi local government area, Lukman Hamidu Shinkafi and thousands of PDP supporters from the area.



