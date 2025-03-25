Zamfara Reps Member, Jaji Remains Suspended – APC

Share

The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned an article allegedly published by a party chieftain, Mansur Aminu Khalifa, the suspended secretary of Aminu Sani Jaji’s faction in the State and at the APC National Secretariat.

According to a statement issued by the APC Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris, it is surprising that a member who had been indefinitely suspended from the party at the ward level, a decision ratified by the State Executive and confirmed by the National Secretariat, would still attempt to interfere in party affairs.

“For the avoidance of doubt and to refresh their memories, Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji and Mansur Aminu Khalifa were suspended from the party on March 17, 2024, due to their disrespectful conduct towards the party’s constituted authorities and leadership,” the statement read.

Idris further accused Khalifa of continued anti-party activities.

“The same Mansur Khalifa has again demonstrated, in a press release dated March 24, 2025, acts of misconduct and anti-party behavior. Since neither he nor Jaji has been reinstated, they have no right to speak on behalf of or claim any position in the party at any level.”

He also dismissed claims by Khalifa and another individual, Isiaka Ajiya Anka, of holding leadership positions in the party.

“If Mansur Khalifa refers to himself as the party secretary or Isiaka Ajiya Anka as the party chairman in Zamfara, they should tell us when they were elected and sworn in.

“The duly elected chairman, Tukur Umar Danfulani, was elected under the supervision of INEC through a National Secretariat Congress Committee led by a highly respected party figure, Alhaji Kabiru Masari,” Idris said.

Masari, who currently serves as the Political Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, can attest to the legitimacy of Zamfara’s APC leadership, he added.

Idris criticized Jaji’s recent statements, particularly his claims of funding ₦20 billion for Tinubu’s 2023 Northwest campaign.

“Insulting party leaders while claiming loyalty to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu does not reflect genuine commitment or respect for the party. If Jaji indeed funded Tinubu’s campaign with ₦20 billion, he should prove it,” Idris said.

The APC spokesperson also accused Jaji’s support group of aligning with opposition parties, including the PDP and SDP, as part of a possible defection plan.

“We have reliable information that Mansur Khalifa recently led some members of the Jaji Support Group to a meeting in Kaduna with opposition parties to discuss their possible defection from the APC.”

Idris warned that the party, under the leadership of Tukur Umar Danfulani, would take disciplinary action against any member attempting to create discord within the party.

“The APC remains resolute in its commitment to supporting President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and upholding the integrity of its leadership at all levels,” the statement concluded.

