Zamfara Reps Member, Jaji, Distributes 52,000 Bags Of Rice To Supporters, Orphans

A Zamfara State Member House of Representatives, Aminu Sani Jaji representing Birnin Magaji/Kaura Namoda federal constituency has distributed 52,000 bags of 25kg rice to his teeming supporters and those turned orphans following security challenges in the state.

Flagging off the exercise in Gusau the capital of Zamfara, the lawmaker, Aminu Jaji, said it is not his prayer to remain a giver of foods to his people but rather to facilitate them occupy position of becoming givers of foods to their loved ones and even immediate neighbours.

“This situation of bringing people together for foods collections as assistance and or charity is quite created by the unwelcomed and lingering criminal activities that prevented works on our farms for food productions, I am sure that the larger percentage of those converged here would have not been here for food but productively elsewhere building other parts of the society.

“We therefore have to use this holy month of Ramadan, to intensify prayers whether individually or in groups at mosques, houses or other relevant spots to seek for divine mercy and protection against all merciless activities targeted by criminals, may Almighty Allah make our security personnel courageous to conquer all criminals once and for all”, Jaji has advocated.

He further drew attention of his teeming supporters across the 14 local government areas of the state, to remain calm, patience and law abiding as the Minister of State for Defense, Bello Mohammed Matawalle has invited him, to assured him that no stone would be left unturned in regards to any form of crisis that made the APC what it is today in Zamfara State.

Aminu Jaji, said he must considered Bello Mohammed Matawalle as a leader of the APC in Zamfara State for elderly interventions in numerous cases capable of derailing the party from efforts to restore its lost victory and popularity in the state.