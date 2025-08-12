Zamfara Reps Member Hands Over Remodel Sharia Court Project

The member of the House of Representatives representing Bungudu/Maru Federal Constituency, Hon. Dr. Abdulmalik Zubairu, has handed over the remodelled and refurbished Upper Shari’ah Court Bungudu in the Bungudu local government area of Zamfara State.

Recalled that Hon. Zannan Bungudu had, in the last few months, embarked on the project to remodel the Sharia Court as a way of making domiciled judicial infrastructure in his constituency decay-free.

The project components included total overhauling of the court structure, mosque construction, court fencing and provision of furniture and equipment.

APC Chairman Bungudu Local Government and Chairman Zamfara State Forum of APC, Alhaji Kabiru Lawal Dan Kulu, has represented the federal lawmaker during the handing over of the renovated facility.

Hon. Zannan Bungudu opined that with this development, the task for quick dispensation of justice by the court would no longer be a difficult one.

He congratulated the court authority and office of the State Grand Khadi for recording this feat, urging them to safeguard the facility against vandalism.

Chief Registrar Abdullahi Usman Esq. assisted by the Chief Inspector Shafi’i Ibrahim, received the project on behalf of the State Grand Khadi.