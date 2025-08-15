Zamfara Records 1,500 Cholera Cases In 3 Months – MSF

Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has raised concern over the rising cases of cholera in Zamfara State, citing 1,500 cases from mid-June to early August.

The MSF’s Medical Coordinator in Nigeria, Dr David Kizito, disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi yesterday. Kizito cited high case numbers from three of the state’s Ministry of Health (MOH) medical facilities it supports.

“From mid-June to early August, the medical humanitarian organization has recorded over 1,500 cases in these facilities, while other humanitarian actors and the MOH have also reported high incidence rates in other parts of the state. “This outbreak is un- folding in a context of insecurity, displacement, and limited access to clean water and sanitation – ex- acerbated by the rainy season,” he stated.