Zamfara Receives Over 1trn From FG In Two Years – Matawalle

…Assures End of Banditry Soon

Former Zamfara State Governor and Minister of State for Defence, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, has said the state under Governor Dauda Lawal’s administration has collected over one trillion naira, ranging from monthly statutory allocations and bailouts meant for the development of the state and the fight for poverty and hunger.

Matawalle made this disclosure on Friday at the state headquarters of the APC in Gusau, Zamfara State capital, while addressing thousands of party supporters and his well-wishers during his three-day visit to the state.

The Minister further challenged that, whatever good people of Zamfara saw short of their expectations in the aspect of delivery of dividends of democracy, should make enquiries from the present Governor Dauda-led government, as the Tinubu’s administration has been doing everything possible to ensure the state government is receiving enough funds to make their life better.

He lamented that there is not a single local government area out of the other thirteen local government areas of the state, apart from Gusau, the state capital, that benefits a ten billion naira worth project within the two years of the PDP-led government in the state.

“Renovations and completion of inherited projects could not in any way justify the spending of over one trillion naira collected from the federal coffers, which was virtually meant for uplifting the state’s economy and change of poor citizens miserable lives to better ones under this era of hardship and insecurity.

“Let me at this junction, let you know that, as Minister of State for Defense and son of the soil of Zamfara State, I have done all my best to work with Governor Dauda Lawal against the insecurity bedeviled our dear state, but he refused, only that spent his times working to convince President Tinubu to sack me as Minister of Defense”.

Matawalle informed the gathering of the federal government’s fresh efforts to ensure the end of insecurity in Zamfara and beyond, “As I am speaking to you now, the Defence Headquarters has already deployed fresh troops alongside fighting aircraft to finally crush bandits and other criminal elements.

“The gallant troops have just launched formidable attacks on bandits’ hideouts and are already gaining ground. Let me also tell you that, immediately after this gathering, I will visit the troops and consolidate the Presidential order on them, that no single bandit must escape this time around”, Matawalle has stressed.