Zamfara Prioritizes Civil Service Reform, Implements New Minimum Wage

The Head of Service of Zamfara State, Yakubu Sani Haidara, has reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to civil service reform, emphasizing that civil servant welfare ranks second only to security in the state’s priorities.

Haidara made this statement while addressing journalists in his office, noting that the revitalization of the civil service is essential to fostering productivity and restoring institutional sanity across government structures.

According to Haidara, the administration of Governor Dauda Lawal has recognized the centrality of the civil service to effective governance and economic development. “Civil servants are the engine of policy implementation. Their role is critical in translating the government’s vision into actionable programs,” he stated.

In a bid to create a more conducive working environment, Haidara disclosed that the state has embarked on comprehensive renovations of all ministries. These renovations include the provision of modern office furniture, improved welfare packages, and the implementation of the new N70,000 minimum wage. He noted that these reforms have led to a significant improvement in staff punctuality and commitment, with a majority of officers now adhering strictly to work hours.

Further demonstrating the government’s resolve to overhaul the civil service, Governor Lawal has introduced a robust training and retraining program aimed at enhancing the capacity of public servants. This initiative, which has already commenced with Permanent Secretaries and Commissioners, includes training both within and outside Nigeria.

Haidara also highlighted a key policy shift in line with the Nigerian Constitution: the approval of routine staff promotions every five years. This move, he said, is intended to professionally empower civil servants and keep them motivated while ensuring they remain equipped with up-to-date knowledge and skills in their respective fields.

“The administration is determined to build a civil service that is competent, motivated, and performance-driven,” Haidara concluded.

These measures mark a significant stride in Zamfara State’s journey toward administrative excellence and economic revival, positioning the civil service as a cornerstone of sustainable development.

