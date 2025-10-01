Zamfara Police To Embark On Checks On Tinted Glass Permit

The Zamfara State Police Command has announced that the full enforcement of the Tinted Glass Permit (TGP) will commence nationwide on Thursday, 2nd October, 2025.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Yazid Abubakar, saying this action is in strict compliance with the Motor Vehicles (Prohibition of Tinted Glass) Act, 2004, a vital security regulation aimed at curbing criminal activities and enhancing public safety.

According to him, the grace period previously granted for motorists to obtain or renew their Tinted Glass Permits has now expired. Consequently, all vehicles with tinted glass must present valid and verifiable permit documents when requested by enforcement officers.

The statement further warned that driving a vehicle with tinted glass without an approved permit is now an offence; therefore, routine checks will be conducted across Zamfara State, FCT, and Niger State by designated enforcement teams.

“Defaulters risk vehicle impoundment and possible legal prosecution. Motorists are strongly advised to obtain or revalidate their Tinted Glass Permits by visiting the official police portal, adding that compliance with this directive is not only a legal obligation but a shared responsibility in ensuring public safety and national security.

“We urge all residents to demonstrate patriotism by cooperating with law enforcement personnel throughout this exercise”.