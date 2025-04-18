Zamfara Police Rescue Six Kidnap Victims

Share

Zamfara Police command on Friday disclosed that its operatives have rescued six kidnapped victims in the North-Western state.

Confirming the development, the spokesman of the Zamfara State Police Command, Yazid Abubakar said the rescue followed the Command’s efforts to restore peace and security in the state.

He identified the victims as Hon. Bakiru Masama, Dan Masama, Aminu Bukkuyum, Ahmad Masama, Umar Jema and Shehu Mulluwa.

According to the Command’s spokesman, the victims have since been reunited with their families.

He said the state Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Maikaba, commended the operatives for their prompt response.

The CP reassured the public of the Command’s relentless efforts, in collaboration with sister security agencies, to rescue all kidnapped victims and ensure the safety of lives and property across the state.

Maikaba urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest security agency for immediate action.

“The Police Command has successfully rescued six kidnap victims following a swift search-and-rescue operation,” the statement read.

“The breakthrough occurred today, 16th April 2025, at approximately 1:45 PM, when a joint police and Community Protection Guard (CPG) team on highway patrol along the Anka-Gummi Road noticed an abandoned ash-colored Peugeot 206 by the roadside.

“Suspecting a kidnapping incident, security operatives immediately launched a search operation, leading to the safe recovery of the six victims.

“The Zamfara State Police Command remains resolute in its mission to dismantle criminal networks and restore lasting peace in the state.” the statement added.

