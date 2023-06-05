New Telegraph

June 6, 2023
Zamfara Police Rescue Nine Kidnapped Children

The Zamfara State Police Command has said that it rescued nine children kidnapped by bandits from the Gora-Namaye Community in the Maradun Local Government Area of the state.

The state command disclosed this in a statement released in Gusau on Sunday by the Command’s public relations officer, ASP Yazid Abubakar.

The statement reads, “On June 3rd, 2023, at about 2014hrs information was received from the district Head of Gora-Namaye village in Maradun LGA that nine children, comprising males and females who were sent by their parents to fetch firewood in the bush were intercepted and abducted by armed bandits.

“Receiving the report, the joint police and other security agencies mobilised to the scene and commenced a search and rescue operation that led to the rescue of the children.”

The police spokesperson said the command had already reunited the victims with their families unconditionally.

“Efforts are still on in tracing the hoodlums for prosecution,” Abubakar said.

