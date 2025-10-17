Zamfara: Police Neutralise Scores Of Bandits

The Police Patrol Team of the Operations Department under Zamfara State Police Command has successfully neutralised scores of armed bandits who laid an ambush at Gidan Giye Village under Tsafe Local Government Area along Gusau–Funtua Federal Highway on Thursday.

Contained in a statement issued by the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Yazid Abubakar, saying, however, the officers bravely returned the fire, thereby engaging the assailants in a fierce gun duel during which several of the bandits were neutralised, while others fled the scene with suspected gunshot wounds.

It noted that, tragically, five gallant police officers paid the supreme price in the line of duty.

“However, normalcy has been restored to the area, and further reinforcement has been deployed to maintain peace and ensure the safety of commuters along the highway.

The Commissioner of Police, CP IB Maikaba, commends the courage and dedication of the fallen heroes and assures the public of the Command’s unwavering commitment to combating criminal elements in the state”, it added.