Zamfara: Police Kill Notorious Bandit Kingpin, Repel Attack

Share

In its ongoing efforts to rid Zamfara State of terrorism and restore public confidence, the State Police Command, in a joint operation, successfully repelled a coordinated bandit attack on Keta town in Tsafe Local Government Area.

According to a statement issued by the Command’s spokesperson, Yazid Abubakar, a good Samaritan had reported that a large number of armed bandits stormed Keta town with the intent to wreak havoc.

In response, a joint security operation comprising the Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter-Terrorism Unit (CTU), local hunters, and the Community Protection Guards (CPG) was swiftly mobilized.

The security forces engaged the bandits in a fierce gun battle, during which one PMF personnel, four CPG members, and two hunters lost their lives.

Two other hunters who sustained injuries are currently receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre, Gusau.

The statement further revealed that the operation successfully neutralized a significant number of bandits, including the notorious kingpin, Dan Isuhu Mudale, who had long terrorized Tsafe and its environs.

The Zamfara State Police Command reassured residents of its unwavering commitment to restoring peace and urged citizens to report any suspicious activities to security agencies for prompt action.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

