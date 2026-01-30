Zamfara: Police Intercept 2,500 Litres Of Suspected Hazardous Chemicals

The Zamfara State Police Command has recorded a significant operational success as it intercepted items capable of endangering lives and property of innocent citizens in the state.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Yazid Abubakar, said operatives attached to the Anti‑Illegal Mining Unit of the Command, while on routine patrol at Lalan area of Gusau Local Government Area, Intercepted and recovered a total of 2,500 litres of suspected hazardous and poisonous chemicals believed to pose serious risks to public health and the environment.

The chemicals were recovered in one hundred jerrycans, each containing twenty‑five (25) litres and investigation has already commenced to determine the source, ownership, and intended use of the recovered items with a view to identify and prosecute those responsible in accordance with the law.

The statement further noted that, the Commissioner of Police, Zamfara State Command, CP Ibrahim Balarabe Maikaba, urged members of the public to remain vigilant and to promptly report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station, as the protection of lives and property remains a top priority of the Command.

“The doors of the Command remain widely open at any hour for any credible and timely information upon which it would promptly respond with a view to safeguard lives and property of the good citizens as contained in the constitution,” it further assured.