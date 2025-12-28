Zamfara Police Foil Highway Blockade Attempt, Arrest Suspected Bandit

The Zamfara State Police Command has foiled an attempt by armed bandits to block the Tsafe–Yankuzo Federal Highway and has arrested a suspected bandit during the operation.

In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Yazid Abubakar, the command disclosed that operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, led by ASP Aliyu Bilyaminu Koko, were on routine patrol along the Tsafe–Yankuzo axis when they received credible intelligence that armed bandits, carrying sophisticated weapons, had blocked the Tsafe–Yanwarin Daji road.

According to the statement, upon swift deployment to the scene, the bandits opened fire on the police team, leading to a fierce gun duel. During the exchange, some of the suspects fled into the bush with suspected gunshot injuries, while others jumped into a nearby river and escaped.

However, one suspected bandit, identified as Umar Alhaji Buhari, also known as “Bingil,” surrendered and was arrested at the scene. The suspect is currently in police custody and will be subjected to a thorough investigation, after which appropriate legal action will be taken.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Balarabe Maikaba, commended the people of Zamfara State for providing timely and actionable intelligence that enabled the prompt police response.

He reassured residents of the command’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property across the state.

The police also urged members of the public to continue supporting security agencies with credible information to enhance security operations in the state.

In a related development, the command also foiled an attempted invasion of Maru metropolis by another group of armed bandits who allegedly planned a mass abduction in the early hours of Sunday, December 28, 2025.

The statement revealed that acting on timely intelligence, a joint security team comprising the Police, Military, Community Protection Guards and Vigilante groups swiftly engaged the attackers, forcing them to retreat with suspected gunshot injuries.

No casualties or abductions were recorded during the operation. Security has since been reinforced in Maru and surrounding areas to prevent further threats.