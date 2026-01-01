Zamfara: Police Foil Bandits’ Attack, Rescue Five Victims

Operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Zamfara State Police Command have foiled an attack by armed bandits and rescued five abducted women and children along the Dansadau–Gusau highway.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Yazid Abubakar, the operatives were said to be on confidence-building patrol along the Gusau–Dansadau Road when they encountered distressed motorists and commuters who had been blocked by armed bandits.

According to the statement, upon sighting the bandits, the police operatives swiftly engaged them in a gun duel, forcing the criminals to retreat into the bush with possible gunshot injuries, abandoning their victims in the process.

It was discovered at the scene that the bandits had earlier abducted women and children travelling from Wanke District to Gusau and were in the process of taking them into the bush before they were forced to flee due to the superior firepower of the police.

The statement added that the operatives successfully rescued the victims and conveyed them in a police vehicle to Gusau, where they were promptly given medical attention before being reunited with their families.

The Commissioner of Police, Zamfara State Command, CP Ibrahim Balarabe Maikaba, reassured members of the public of the command’s continued commitment to safeguarding lives and property.

He also urged citizens to continue supporting the police with timely and credible information.