Zamfara: Police Foil Bandits’ Attack, Rescue 5 Victims

Operatives of the AntiKidnapping Unit of Zamfara State Police Command foiled an attack by armed bandits and as well rescued five abducted women and children along the Dansadau-Gusau Highway on Wednesday.

A statement by the Po- lice Public Relations Officer (PPRO), of the state Command, DSP Yazid Abuba- kar, informed that, while on confidence-building patrol along the Gusau–Dansadau Road, the Operatives sighted several distressed motorists and commuters who had been blocked by armed bandits.

It further revealed that, upon sighting the bandits, the Police operatives swiftly engaged the bandits in a gun duel forcing them to retreat into the bush with possible gunshot injuries, abandoning their victims in the process.

“On reaching the scene, it was discovered that the bandits had earlier abducted women and children travelling from Wanke district to Gusau and were in the process of taking them into the bush before abandoning them due to fire power from the police.

“The operatives successfully rescued the victims and conveyed them in a police vehicle to Gusau and were promptly given medical at- tention and have since been reunited with their families.

“The Commissioner of Police, Zamfara State Command, CP Ibrahim Balarabe Maikaba, reassures members of the public of the Command’s continued commitment to safeguard- ing lives and property and urges citizens to continue supporting the Police with timely and credible information, the statement assured.