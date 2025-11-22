Zamfara: Police Foil Bandits’ Attack, Rescue 25 Abducted Victims In Gusau

The Zamfara State Police Command foiled an attack targeted at Ƙuraje village under Damba area in Gusau, the state capital, by the armed bandits in large numbers on Friday as they fired guns sporadically aimed to secure the abduction of fifteen residents of the community.

According to the statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Police Command, DSP Yazid Abubakar, disclosed that, on receiving the distress report, joint Police patrol teams from Damba Division and the Department of Operations, Gusau—working in collaboration with the Community Protection Guards (CPG)—swiftly mobilised to the scene.

The team confirmed the incident, pursued the fleeing bandits, and engaged them in a coordinated and strategic operation, upon which all the 25 abducted victims were successfully rescued unhurt and were immediately relocated to Sabongari Damba for safety and proper profiling.

It also noted that the rescued women and children have since been reunited with their families.

The statement further informed that the Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Balarabe Maikaba, has commended the bravery and dedication of the officers involved in the operation, while reassuring the public of the Command’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property across the state.