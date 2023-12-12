Zamfara Police, CSOs Vow To End Bandits Attacks On Schools

Zamfara State Police Command has keyed into partnership with the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) under the umbrella of the Zamfara Technical Team of Safer Schools (ZSSTT) in aggressive efforts to ensure a safer environment for teaching and learning in the state.

The assurance was made by the Commissioner of Police Zamfara State Command, CP Mohammed Shehu Dalijan today Tuesday in his office as he received members of the ZSSTT that paid him an advocacy visit.

CP Dalijan said his command has since introduced formidable strategies that led to the reduction of incessant attacks by bandits on schools especially tertiary institutions across the state.

He noted that part of the efforts was a frequent but prompt receipt of reports from certain quarters which were subsequently responded to promptly by the gallant men of the Command, the development which believed has reduced the incident to the barest minimum.

“Before my coming as Commissioner of Police, there were reports pertaining to bandits attacks on schools almost on a daily basis, but now it has reduced drastically.

“The Command is at this point, welcome the ZSSTT for delving into a business which will compliment and serve as a spur to what we have been doing as our constitutional duty.

“Our doors are widely opened 24 hours and our men always remain on their toes waiting for distress calls 7 days of a week, we would not relent to fiercely respond to any bandits-related activities in the state.

“I therefore welcome your partnership and outrightly assure you that you will be contacted anytime the need arises”, CP Dalijan has stressed.

Earlier, the ZSSTT leader, Sa’adatu Abdu Gusau who was represented by her deputy, Dr Ahmad Hashim, said the essence of the visit was to encourage the Police Command to double its effort with a view to secure the massive return of students and pupils back to their schools.

Dr. Hashim further supported the idea of the national assemblies which was trumpeted for the reduction of the size of security personnel attached to the Very Important Personalities (VIPs) across the nation with a view to increase the number of Police deployed to fight banditry and other criminal activities.

He decried a multitude number of schools that remained closed for some years in the state following attacks by bandits, as well as large number of students and pupils that were expelled from schools for the same purpose.