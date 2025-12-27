Zamfara Police Confirm IED Explosion Along Dansadau-Magami Village

The Zamfara State Police Command has confirmed the explosion of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at Maikogo village along Dansadau-Magami highway under Maru Local Government Area of the State on Saturday.

This is contained in a press statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the State Police Command, DSP Yazid Abubakar, saying, information received from the Officer-in-Charge (OC), Magami outstation, indicated that an object suspected to be an IED, allegedly planted by unknown persons has exploded.

According to the statement, the explosion reportedly blew off a trailer, rendering it beyond recognition, and claimed the lives of some persons, including motorcycle riders who were in the vicinity at the time of the incident.

“Presently, details regarding the exact number of casualties are still sketchy. However, security operatives have been deployed to the scene, and efforts are ongoing to ascertain the total number of casualties as well as to secure the area and prevent further harm.

“The Command has commenced preliminary investigations into the incident, while relevant units, including explosive experts, are on ground to assess the situation.

“Members of the public are advised to remain calm, vigilant, and promptly report any suspicious objects or movements to the nearest police station or security agency”, the statement has advocated.

Meanwhile, a resident of Maikogo village identified as Sa’idu Maiwasha, revealed that, there were four motorcycle riders involved in the incident and it was learnt there were over ten people in the trailer which was blew up by the explosion.

Maiwasha further revealed that, “Honestly, no one can tell the exact number of casualties as some people were scattered by the explosion into tiniest to the extent might not be identified for counting”.