Zamfara Police Arrest Two Suspects, Recover Locally Made AK-47 Rifles

The Zamfara State Police Command has arrested two suspects and recovered two locally fabricated AK-47 rifles during a stop-and-search operation along the Gusau–Funtua Highway.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Yazid Abubakar, the arrest was made on 11 January 2026 at about 12:00 noon by operatives of the Safer Highway Patrol (SHP) attached to the Department of Operations.

The police team intercepted a Golf vehicle with registration number ABUJA KUJ 893 CK between Kotorkoshi and Tazame areas.

A search of the vehicle led to the arrest of Samaila Na’ibi, a resident of Kuya Village, Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State, who was found in possession of the firearms concealed inside a sack.

READ ALSO:

The driver of the vehicle, Samaila Aminu, from Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State, was also arrested in connection with the incident.

Following the arrest, the vehicle was impounded while the suspects and the recovered rifles were taken to the Kotorkoshi Divisional Police Headquarters.

The command said the case would be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for a detailed and discreet investigation, after which appropriate legal action would be taken.

Reacting to the development, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Balarabe Maikaba, reassured residents of Zamfara State of the command’s commitment to preventing the proliferation of illegal firearms and sustaining peace and security across the state.

He urged members of the public to continue supporting the police with timely and credible information, stressing that community cooperation remains vital in the fight against crime and criminality.