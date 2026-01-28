Zamfara Police Arrest Suspect In Possession Of Explosive Materials For Bandits

The Zamfara State Police Command has announced the arrest of a suspect found in unlawful possession of 954 pieces of suspected Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), reportedly intended for dangerous bandit groups.

In a statement signed by the Command’s spokesperson, DSP Yazid Abubakar, the suspect was apprehended while driving a Toyota Corolla by operatives of the Command’s Task Force on Illegal Mining. The operation, led by ASP Aminu Aliyu, was conducted following credible and actionable intelligence that led to the recovery of the explosive materials.

“On 27th January 2027, at about 4:15 p.m., operatives of the Task Force on Illegal Mining, acting on credible intelligence, carried out a successful operation resulting in the arrest of a suspect in connection with unlawful possession of suspected explosive materials,” the statement said.

The suspect, Mustapha Mohammad, aged 38, was arrested while driving his vehicle. A thorough search revealed 954 pieces of suspected explosive materials concealed in polyethylene bags. Preliminary investigations suggest the explosives were intended for use as IEDs by bandits.

“The suspect is currently in police custody, while the exhibits have been secured and formally handed over to the Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Team for safe custody and detailed analysis.

Investigation is ongoing to determine the source, destination, and intended use of the recovered materials, as well as to identify and apprehend other possible accomplices connected to the crime. Further developments will be communicated as the investigation progresses,” the statement added.