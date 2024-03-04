Zamfara Police Announce Recruitment Dates, Venues Of CBT

Zamfara State Police Command has said that the computer-based test (CBT) will be the next phase of the police recruiting process and will start across the country on Tuesday, March 5, and Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

The CBT will take place at the Amlak Technology CBT Centre in Gusau, IIRN across from Glo office Sokoto Road Gusau, Raudha Technologies LTD RN plot 1446 Eastern Bye-pass Adjacent to Customs Office Gusau, according to a statement released by the Command’s spokesman, ASP Yazid Abubakar.

Other locations include the Federal Polytechnic ICT Centre, the Amlak Technology CBT Centre on Birnin Magaji Road in Kaura Namoda, the Nananet Global Fleet CBT Centre at RN 101 across from the Staff Quarters Gate, the Government Technical College, and the Maru College of Education on Sokoto Road.

“All successful applicants are expected to come with their CBT print out slip, which is generated from the recruitment portal and any other documents as stipulated in the online registration platform.

“Hence, applicants are advised to visit the recruitment portal, apply policerecruitment.gov to confirm their status, specific date and time for their Computer Based Test,” he added.