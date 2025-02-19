Zamfara: Perm Secs Commits To Effectiveness In Governance

Share

The Zamfara State Permanent Secretaries’ Forum (ZASPEF) has expressed commitments towards continuous advocacy for capacity building for efficiency and effectiveness in governance.

This was disclosed by the newly elected Chairman of the forum, Malam Yakubu Sani Haidara during their inauguration as new leaders of the forum in Gusau.

Sani Haidara explained that as civil service constantly evolves, they will continue to advocate for continuous capacity-building programmes that will ensure efficiency and effectiveness in governance.

The Chairman stated that with strengthened engagements with government, the voices of Permanent Secretaries will be more heard in policy formulation and implementation, adding that through active participation in decision-making processes the demands of civil servants and meaningful development of Zamfara State will be ensured.

Haidara, who described integrity, accountability and ethical leadership as their guiding principles of work, said advocacy for better working conditions, fair renumeration and improved retirement benefits will remain at the core of their engagements.

Speaking on behalf of others, the Chairman assured the present administration of Governor Dauda Lawal of their continuous support.

In his opening remarks, the outgoing Acting Chairman of the forum, retired Permanent Secretary, Muhammad Abubakar, said they have been working hard to create a sense of belonging among Permanent Secretaries that led to a formidable platform that promotes unity, advocacy and professional excellence and urged the new leadership to uphold continuity for improved service delivery in the state.

Speaking, the Chairman of the Occasion who also doubles as Chairman Zamfara State Civil Service Commission, Aliyu Muhammad Tukur E.S, called on the new leaders of the forum to work tirelessly to justify the confidence reposed in them by ensuring attainment of improved synergy and service delivery.

The Former Head of Zamfara State Civil Service, Muhammad Bello Umar, enjoined the Permanent Secretaries to consider their position as great opportunity to serving people of the state as technocrats that government can rely on while executing the laudable policies and programmes.

The new leadership of Zamfara State Permanent Secretaries’ Forum(ZASPEF) has Yakubu Sani Haidara as Chairman while Garba Aliyu Gayari to serve as Secretary.

