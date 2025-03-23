Zamfara Perm Sec Vows To Protect Children’s Rights, Women’s Welfare

Share

The Permanent Secretary of the Zamfara State Ministry of Women and Social Affairs, Suwaiba Ibrahim Barau, has pledged to work tirelessly to ensure the protection of Children’s rights and the welfare of Women in the State.

Barau expressed her commitment to these causes as she assumed duty in Gusau, the State capital, following her recent posting to the ministry.

She emphasized that every effort would be made to uphold the constitutional rights of women and ensure their well-being.

“I assure you that one of my top priorities is to pursue all rights guaranteed by the United Nations and the Nigerian 1999 Constitution, including access to free healthcare and quality education for children, as well as improved welfare for women,” she stated.

She also urged directors and staff of the ministry to contribute meaningfully toward enhancing the ministry’s impact and advancing the State’s development.

