Zamfara: PDP Sweeps All 14 Chairmen, 147 Councillors

The ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won all the fourteen seats of the local government Chairmen and 147 Councillors of the state contested in the Saturday local government election.

Chief Returning Officer of the election and Chairman of the Zamfara Independent Electoral Commission (ZASIEC), Bala Aliyu Gusau, made the declaration, saying, the PDP’s victory came having been satisfied with the results of the election presented by the Returning Officers of the local governments.

Bala Gusau claimed that the election was conducted free and fair and according to the guidelines of the laws of the ZASIEC with the participation of candidates that contested for the seats of Chairmanship and Councillorship from 12 registered political parties in the state.

”The results of the election were conveyed and presented by the Returning Officers of the 14 local government areas, and all the valid votes cast in the Saturday election are in favour of the PDP candidates, therefore, became the winners of the election”, Bala Gusau has explained.

