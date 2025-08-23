Zamfara: PDP Govs Condemn Intimidation Against Party Members, Supporters

The PDP Governor’s Forum has condemned in strong terms the alleged intimidation of the teeming members and supporters of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) nationwide, describing the act as an erosion of democracy.

The Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, made this remark on Saturday after the meeting hosted by Governor Dauda Lawal.

Addressing Journalists, Governor Mohammed said the meeting had extensively discussed on security situation, the erosion of democratic values, as well as ongoing efforts to reposition the party and make adequate preparations for its forthcoming national convention.

According to the Chairman, “The Forum, particularly commends initiatives by the government of Zamfara State in significantly curbing insecurity within the state, but condemns the continued monstrous killings in Katsina, Plateau, Niger and Benue States and other parts of the country and calls on the federal government to be more responsive to the lives and properties of the citizenry.

“The Forum condemns the over-militarisation of last Saturday’s bye elections characterised by widespread irregularities, vote buying and violence and calls on Nigerians to be more circumspect in protecting their votes”.

He further informed that the forum has reaffirmed its commitment to rescuing its dear country, Nigeria and Nigerians from the divisive governance style of the APC, whose policies have continued to cause more hardship and misery on the people.

He also noted that the meeting has reaffirmed its full commitment to the resolutions of the 101st National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of July 2025 regarding the November 15 National Convention.

“It urges members to resist all attempts to derail the convention by anti-party forces, but to see the PDP as the only democratic institution and viable alternative for restoring Nigeria along the path of good governance and national development”, the forum has warned.

The Forum thanked the government and people of Zamfara State for not only hosting the forum but also the uncommon hospitality extended to all and congratulated Governor Lawal on his exemplary leadership and notable achievements in infrastructure, health, education, other social services, and security.

“We collectively commiserated with the government and people of Zamfara State on the passing of the Emir of Gusau, and equally with the government and people of Oyo State over the recent loss of traditional rulers”, he added.