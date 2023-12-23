Zamfara PDP Demands Apology From EFCC On Fake Story Against Gov Lawal

The Zamfara State Government, and the State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), have demanded an urgent apology from the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), for posting fake reports about the State Governor, Dauda Lawal and quickly deleting it

The State PDP Publicity Secretary, Aliyu Bello Oondo, said in a release that, “on Saturday, the EFCC posted fake news on its official Instagram handle, associating Zamfara State Governor with former Minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke on $9 billion corruption.”

However, he lamented that “the Anti-Corruption Agency, quickly removed the fake news without an explanation or apologising for misleading the public.”

Bello said, the Zamfara State chapter of the PDP, expressed its disapproval of the actions of the anti-corruption body and demanded a prompt disclaimer and apology.

The Publicity Secretary reminded that “the PDP said Governor Dauda Lawal was acquitted of all corruption charges by Nigeria’s Supreme Court on March 12, 2021.”

Alhaji Oando expressed disappointment in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allowing fake news to be published on its platform.

He added that “the Supreme Court had dismissed EFCC’s appeal against Governor Dauda Lawal in 2021 and had ordered the release of the N9,080,000,000.00 seized from him.”

He said: “The five-man bench of the apex court led by Justice Muhammad Lawal Garba, in a unanimous judgment, dismissed the appeal filed by EFCC against the Judgment of the Court of Appeal, which, among other things, ordered that the decisions of the Federal High Court, Coram Judice: Hassan, J. delivered in Suit No: FHC/L/CS/13/2017 on 16th February 2017 are hereby set aside.

“The final forfeiture order of N9,080,000,000.00 to the Federal Government of Nigeria is hereby set aside. It is hereby ordered that the N9,080,000,000.00 be returned to the Appellant.

“The above judgment delivered by the Court of Appeal Lagos Division was in Appeal No CA/LAG/CV/480/2019 DAUDA LAWAL V. EFCC & ANOR dated 25 March 2020.

“The Supreme Court Judgment which unanimously affirmed and upheld the above decision of the Court of Appeal is Appeal No: SC.212/2020, EFCC v. DAUDA LAWAL. By this final Judgment of the Supreme Court, the Apex Court has conclusively upheld, affirmed, and determined that the Order of Final Forfeiture of the sum of N9,080,000,000.00 made against Dauda Lawal is set aside and rescinded and that the said sum of N9,080,000,000.00 is returned to Dauda Lawal forthwith.

“The above Judgment given by the Supreme Court of Nigeria finally and conclusively brings to a close the malicious persecution by the EFCC against Dr. Dauda Lawal, which began in May 2016 when the EFCC invented the unfounded allegation of money laundering and obtaining monies suspected of being proceeds of unlawful activity against Dauda Lawal.

“It is also worthy of note that by a final judgment dated 7 October 2020, the Federal High Court, Lagos Division discharged and acquitted Dr. Dauda Lawal of the offences of money laundering, obtaining monies suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities, and the other unsubstantiated charges brought against him by the EFCC in Charge No FHC/L/419C/2018 FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA V. DAUDA LAWAL.

“Pulling down the fake story is not sufficient. The anti-corruption body should issue a disclaimer and promptly apologise for this avoidable and costly unprofessionalism.”