Zamfara PDP Chairman Of Maradun Defects To APC

In a major political development in Zamfara State, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman of Maradun Local Government Area, Alhaji Muttaka Dalhatu, has officially defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), bringing along his executive members and ward chairmen.

The defection was formalized at the residence of Minister of State for Defence, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, in Abuja.

Speaking during the declaration, Dalhatu cited dissatisfaction with the PDP-led administration under Dauda Lawal, particularly over unfulfilled campaign promises on security and governance.

He stated, “The person we voted for to address insecurity has neglected us and instead focused on undermining Matawalle, a course we cannot support.”

Dalhatu added that the Maradun local government structure collapsed in favor of the APC because “Matawalle is more politically mature and reliable than Dauda Lawal, who continues to mislead party executives and supporters.”

He emphasized that as indigenes of Maradun, they would not participate in efforts to tarnish the reputation of Minister Matawalle or the APC.

The PDP officials who joined him included Alhaji Sani Ibrahim JB Danbaza, Hon. Bashar Muhammad Danbaza, Mallam Umar Attahiru, and Hon. Zayyanu Yakubu. Dalhatu also noted that arrangements are underway to integrate additional PDP executives from Maradun into the APC.

Welcoming the defectors, Minister Matawalle congratulated them for joining a party “where people are valued, respected, and provided equal opportunities.” He assured them of the APC’s commitment to member welfare and encouraged them to actively contribute to the party’s growth and success.

Matawalle expressed gratitude for their support, stating, “I am very much happy with your brotherhood support, although words alone cannot fully express my appreciation.”

This defection marks another significant shift in Zamfara’s political landscape ahead of future elections, further strengthening the APC’s position in the state.