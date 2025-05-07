Zamfara Partners Oracle To Boost Youth Dev’t, Digital Economy

Share

Zamfara State Government Thehas signed a landmark agreement with Oracle to advance youth development, workforce capacity building, and the digital economy through Oracle University’s Skills Development Initiative (SDI).

The signing took place on April 29, 2025, at Oracle’s offices in London, United Kingdom, marking a significant step toward transforming Zamfara into a hub of innovation and digital excellence.

According to a statement by Sulaiman Bala Idris, spokesperson for Zamfara Governor Dauda Lawal, the agreement fosters collaboration between the Zamfara Information and Technology Development Agency (ZITDA) and Oracle. The partnership will leverage Oracle Academy and Oracle University’s expertise to drive digital skills development across the state.

The collaboration will integrate Oracle Academy’s global philanthropic educational program into Zamfara’s higher education curriculum.

This initiative provides educators and students with access to technology education resources, including curriculum and software, to foster hands-on tech skills and Oracle professional certifications.

ZITDA will spearhead efforts to ensure these resources reach validated higher education institutions, nurturing a new generation of tech-savvy leaders.

Additionally, Oracle University’s SDI will offer eligible learners in Zamfara free access to a co-branded Learning Portal developed with ZITDA.

The portal provides over 200 hours of professional-level training in high-demand fields such as Cloud, AI, Data Science, and APEX development, along with foundational certifications, at no cost.

Governor Dauda Lawal, who led the Zamfara delegation at the signing, emphasized the transformative potential of the partnership.

“This collaboration is about giving hope, creating opportunities, and unlocking the future,” he said. “By investing in digital education and innovation, we are offering real alternatives to poverty, joblessness, and despair.

Zamfara will not merely participate in the digital revolution we will lead it.”

Lawal expressed gratitude to Oracle for supporting Zamfara’s vision, adding, “Today, we are making a promise that every child in Zamfara will have a fair chance to dream, learn, and succeed, and that technology will be our bridge to a stronger, more inclusive economy.”

The Zamfara delegation included the Secretary to the State Government, two Special Advisers, and the Executive Secretary of ZITDA. Siobhan Wilson, Oracle UK Country Leader and Senior Vice President, EMEA, represented Oracle at the event.

This strategic partnership underscores Zamfara’s commitment to education, innovation, and economic empowerment, positioning the state as a leader in Nigeria’s digital transformation.

