Zamfara: Parents Stage Protest Over Abducted FUG Students

Parents of the abducted female students of the Federal University Gusau (FUG) in Zamfara State have staged a peaceful demonstration lamenting the negligence of both state and federal governments to gear up to secure the immediate release of their helpless children.

Speaking with journalists during the protest at the Government House Gusau, one of the parents, Hafizu Jamoh from Funtua local government area of Katsina State, said his daughter who he declined her identity for security reasons, is among the abducted students.

Hafizu cried that, until the incident, she is a 300-level student studying biochemistry at the FUG, “We are actually disturbed for missing her into kidnappers custody, we don’t really know what is currently happening because there is no any updated information about her from the University and the concerned governments.

Another father who did not identify himself to newsmen, said they would remain in front of Government House Gusau until they fetch any encouraging information about their daughters from either the state government or the government at the center.

A mother of an abducted student, pleaded with the governments to do what is humanly possible to ensure that their daughters are rescued healthy, and hearty, failure, she threatened they will go to fiercely confront the bandits to either be killed or free their daughters at all cost.

It would be recalled, that armed bandits in large numbers invaded Sabongida, a settlement close to the University where they burgled some female students’ hostels and took them away down to to identify an enclave in the bush unchallenged.