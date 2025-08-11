Zamfara Parents Beg Gov To Rescue 88 Stranded Students In Cyprus

Parents of 88 stranded Zamfara State students studying in Cyprus have appealed for urgent intervention from the state Government to settle their debts, allegedly amounting to more than N1 billion.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Dauda Lawal, Malam Mustafa Jafaru-Kaura, recently said the state government had paid N290 million for the students.

In a statement, the Chairman of the Cyprus Students’ Parents Association Ibrahim Tudu said the students had been in a critical situation without a proffered solution from the state government.

“We are still appealing to Governor Dauda Lawal to settle the debt owed for our children stranded in Cyprus for them to continue their studies at various levels and disciplines,” he said.