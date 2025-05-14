Zamfara Parallel Assembly Tackles Gov Lawal Over Insecurity

Share

The factional Zamfara State House of Assembly, under the leadership of Speaker Bashir Aliyu Gummi, has passed a motion calling on Governor Dauda Lawal to immediately establish three Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps across the state, citing the administration’s alleged failure to address the escalating insecurity crisis and worsening humanitarian situation.

The motion, moved by Hon. Ibrahim Tudu Tukur, member representing Bakura State Constituency, condemned the Governor’s approach to security management, accusing him of allowing banditry to fester while displaced citizens are left homeless and forced to beg in urban centers.

Tudu proposed that one IDP camp be established in each of Zamfara’s three senatorial districts to provide shelter, healthcare, and education for affected citizens, particularly children, whom he said remain vulnerable due to government inaction.

The lawmaker also criticized the Governor for reportedly failing to convene regular security meetings with heads of security agencies and ignoring advice from stakeholders on strategies to tackle the insurgency. “The administration’s lack of engagement with security stakeholders has deepened the crisis,” Tudu stated.

In supporting remarks, Nasiru Abdullahi Maru (Maru North), Mukhtaru Nasiru Kaura (Kaura Namoda North), and Bashir Bello Sarki Zango (Bungudu West), recounted recent attacks on several villages — including Madira, Dayau, and Daba in Kaura Namoda; Kwaren Ganuwa and Raka in Tsafe; Yar-Galma in Bukkuyum; and Danmagori in Bungudu — within just one week.

They alleged that the state government had not visited any of the affected communities nor offered humanitarian assistance.

The legislators further decried the arrest of residents from Madira village who held a peaceful protest at the Emir of Kaura Namoda’s palace. They claimed the arrests were made over alleged damage to decorative plants and described the detention as a gross disregard for human rights.

In a separate motion brought under matters of public importance, House Minority Leader Aliyu Ango Kagara (Mafara South) accused Governor Lawal and former Speaker Bilyaminu Ismail Moriki of misappropriating N800 million monthly under the guise of “special assignments” — a practice he termed “coordinated corruption.” The alleged diversion is said to have continued for 23 months, amounting to nearly N18.4 billion.

Faruk Musa Dosara (Maradun 1), Amiru Ahmed Keta (Tsafe West), and Bashir Abubakar Masama (Bukkuyum North) argued that the misused funds could have been invested in critical sectors such as water supply, noting that Gusau residents are currently forced to pay up to N500 for 25 litres of water due to infrastructure decay.

Speaker Gummi referred the matter to a House Ad-hoc Committee for investigation, with instructions to forward its findings to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for further action.

The Assembly also condemned the state government’s failure to settle tuition fees for Zamfara students studying in Cyprus, leading to reports of forced labor and imminent deportation. Hon. Nasiru Abdullahi Maru, who raised the motion, highlighted the plight of female students in particular, accusing the Governor of prioritizing personal affairs over state responsibilities. The House claimed that while the students were left stranded, Governor Lawal attended his son’s graduation ceremony in the United Kingdom with public funds.

The lawmakers called on human rights organizations, civil society groups, and the federal government to urgently intervene in the case of the stranded students.

The session was adjourned until the next legislative day.

