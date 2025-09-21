Zamfara: Organizations, US University Empower Youth

The Rescue Future Generation Charity Initiative (RFGCI) and the Nigerian Youth Future Funds, in collaboration with the University of Michigan, United States, and the US Government, have empowered 30 members of the Grassroots Youths Accountability Watch Network with the sum of ₦2.1 million to promote good governance and leadership in Zamfara State.

The initiative was facilitated under the leadership of RFGCI and the Power of Youths and Justice Movement, Zamfara State chapter.

Speaking shortly after the ceremony, Executive Director of RFGCI and Team Lead of the Power of Youths and Justice Movement in the state, Zakariyya Haruna Kaura, explained that the programme was supported by the Nigerian Youth Future Funds as part of efforts to achieve the vision of “The Nigeria We Want.” He acknowledged the support of the United States Government and the University of Michigan, describing their contributions as critical to the success of the programme.

According to him, 30 young people were selected across the 14 local government areas of the state, two from each LGAand trained over a three-day period on advocacy for good governance and accountability.

“At the end of the programme, we decided to organize a Youth Summit where other young people were invited to join the advocacy for good governance. Each of the 30 participants received ₦150,000, totalling ₦2.1 million, to enable them return to their respective LGAs and conduct step-down trainings for at least 100 young people each,” Kaura said.

Presenting the cheques to the trained youths, the Emir of Kaura Namoda, HRH Sanusi Muhammad Ahmad Asha, urged them to put into practice what they had learnt during the training in order to ensure Nigerians are led by good and accountable leaders.