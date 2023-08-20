Zamfara NURTW Chair Sacks Principal Officers

Mustapha Maigoro Kurya, the new interim chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), has fired all of the union’s key officers in the fourteen Local Government Areas of Zamfara State.

After assuming the position, the Chairman promptly issued a dismissal order and instructed security agents in every branch to take over the union’s operations until further notice.

According to him, the union’s recent leaders committed irregularities, which led to the dissolution of the local government executives.

Maigoro thanked Governor Dauda Lawal for designating him interim Chairman and pledged to work with everyone to advance the Union’s development in the state.

However, he urged the state’s disgruntled union members to come together and work to raise the union’s level.

“The NURTW is our own, we will do our best for the welfare of our members across the state in order to achieve the desired goals”, he added.