Zamfara Nurses, Midwives Begin 6-Day Warning Strike

The Zamfara State chapter of the National Association of Nurses and Midwives has commenced a six-day warning strike across state-owned general hospitals.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the development comes after the union embarked on a seven-day warning strike on September 11, which was suspended after just 24 hours following state government intervention.

However, the Chairman of the union, Comrade Sani Shehu, on Saturday said the suspended strike has now resumed, with members set to observe the remaining six days from Saturday until next Tuesday.

READ ALSO

According to him, the action was taken to draw the attention of the state government to their grievances over the new Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS).

The leader noted that if their demands are not met after the six days, the union will embark on an indefinite strike.

He explained that while the state government approved a new salary structure for the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) in June, it neglected the CONHESS structure.

Shehu noted that the union had made several follow-ups and engaged the government up to August, but without any positive outcome.