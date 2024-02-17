Zamfara: NUJ Zonal Secretary Northwest Emerges President Of Fed. Poly Kaura

A staff of Radio Nigeria and Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Zone A (Northwest), Comrade Abdulrazak Bello Kaura, has emerged as the pioneer National President of the Federal Polytechnic Kaura Namoda Alumni Association.

Mr Kaura was elected during the maiden national convention of the association held on Thursday in Kaura Namoda, Zamfara state.

Announcing the result of the election, the Chairman of the election committee, Muhammad Dikko Abdulaziz, declared that Abdulrazak Bello scored a total of 124 votes to defeat his close rival, Mr Viashima Leonard who polled 112.

Other people elected during the convention include Hassan Bamidele A, National Vice President; Rimayang Amos I, National Secretary; Ezekiel Luka, Assistant National Secretary; Kabiru Ibrahim, National Financial Secretary; Abdulsabur Hassan, National Treasurer; Idris Garba K, National Welfare and; Olufemi Ebenezer as National Publicity Secretary of the association.

“I feel honoured to present my manifesto vying for the position of National President of our Association, the Federal Polytechnic Kaura Namoda Alumni Association.

“I’m doing that with a steadfast commitment to our alma mater and a vision for a vibrant and inclusive alumni community. I pledge to lead with integrity, passion, and purpose,” Comrade Bello Kaura said while unveiling his manifesto before the commencement of the election.

The pioneer President added that he will work towards the actualization of his mission which includes strengthening bonds, promoting unity, creating Job opportunities, and enhancing educational support among the alumni.

“I will advocate for the interests and concerns of the Alumni at local, regional and national levels addressing issues related to education, employment and community development,” the President has vowed.