Zamfara NUJ Leaders Re-Elected For Second Term

The Zamfara State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has re-elected its executive members for a second term, with Comrade Ibrahim Musa Maizare retaining his position as Chairman.

The election, conducted by the Credentials Committee led by Dahiru Isma’ila Mafara, was held on Saturday at the NUJ State Secretariat in Gusau, the state capital. All candidates emerged unopposed. The only contested seat, Vice Chairman, had two aspirants Comrade Halliru Umar of NTA and Comrade Rabi Yusuf of Nigeria Radio Pride FM Gusau but Rabi Yusuf withdrew her candidacy during the manifesto night, making the position uncontested.

The peaceful election was monitored by two NUJ national officers Zonal Vice Chairman, Zone A, Comrade Mohammed Tukur Umar, and Zonal Secretary, Comrade Abdurrazak Bello Kaura who represented the National President, Comrade Alhassan Yahya.

Ahead of the inauguration, a symposium themed “Role of Media in the Fight Against Insurgence” was held, featuring paper presentations by former Zamfara State Commissioner for Information, Hon. Ibrahim Magaji Dosara, and Comrade Abdurrazak Bello Kaura. The speakers highlighted the media’s critical role in addressing insecurity and fostering peace.

During the inauguration ceremony, Comrade Tukur Umar charged the newly re-elected leaders to uphold the union’s constitution and maintain the integrity of the profession.

Traditional rulers, including the Emir of Mafara, Dr. Bello Muhammad Barmo, and the Emir of Kaura Namoda, Sanusi Muhammad Ahmad Asha, also graced the occasion and urged journalists to remain committed to balanced, peace-oriented reporting that promotes societal harmony.

The re-elected executive members have been officially inaugurated and will serve a fresh three-year term.