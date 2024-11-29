Zamfara NUJ Delegates Survive Ghastly Motor Accident

Share

Eleven delegates who participated in the Wednesday Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Presidential and other exco elections held in Owerri, the capital city of Imo State narrowly escaped a ghastly motor accident along the Abuja-Kaduna road on Friday.

Reporting the incident, the Zamfara State Secretary of the NUJ, Malam Ibrahim Ahmed Gada, said the incident happened when the reelected Zonal Secretary (Zone A), Comrade Abdurrazak Bello Kaura driving Zamfara NUJ Officials dodged an oncoming vehicle to avoid Head on Collision while moving on the same lane following ongoing road construction.

According to Gada, ”It was as a result of dodging the oncoming vehicle, that our bus jumped to the other lane and brushed and hit a long tanker vehicle where both front and driver sides of the NUJ bus got badly damaged”.

He further informed that all the delegates on board had safely rushed out for safety only that some of them had minor injuries, adding, ”We all walked out of the bus by ourselves”.

The Secretary noted that the damaged bus was towed down to Kaduna where it would be safely kept for reconstruction.

