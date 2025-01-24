Zamfara NUJ Correspondent’s Chapel Lauds Tinubu Over Liman’s Appointment

Share

The Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Zamfara State Council has congratulated Hon. Lawal M. Liman on his recent appointment as Chairman of Ahmadu Bello University, Teaching Hospital, Shika Zaria, Kaduna State by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Hon. Lawal M. Liman, the Chairman of Senator Abdulaziz Yari’s Political Organization and former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress ( APC), Zamfara State.

The Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel, Ishaq Zaki Tambuwal, described Hon. Lawal Liman’s appointment as a welcome development, considering his knowledge and versatility of the health sector, even as he served as Commissioner of Health in Zamfara State under Senator Abdul Aziz Abubakar Yari’s administration.

“On behalf of the Leadership and all members of the Chapel, we congratulate Hon. Lawal M. Liman, his family and the State APC Chapter on this well-deserved appointment.

“We pray for the success of the appointee to deliver the confidence reposed on him by President Bola Ahmad Tinubu”, Tambuwal further prayed.

