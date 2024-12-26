Zamfara NUJ Congratulates Reps Member Over Traditional Appointment

Share

The Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Zamfara State Council has expressed delight over the recent traditional title conferred on the member of the House of Representatives, Bungudu/Maru Federal Constituency, Hon. Abdulmalik Zubairu (Zannan Bungudu), as Chief Mayegun of Ikare-Okoko Kingdom in Ondo State.

This is contained in a statement issued to newsmen by the Chapel’s Chairman, Ishaq Zaki Tambuwal on Thursday in Gusau.

Tambuwal described Zannan Bungudu as a dedicated, devoted, philanthropist and a committed leader who spends all his means to serve humanity.

“On behalf of the entire members of Zamfara NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel, I congratulate you on your new and prestigious title: “Chief Mayegun of Ikare-Akoko kingdom” conferred on you by His Royal Majesty Oba Akadri Saliu Momoh the Olukare of Ikare-Akoko Kingdom.

“We join millions of people to celebrate with you on this special Traditional Title appointment all far away in Ondo state.

“We wish you more recognition, Allah’s guidance and protection,” Tambuwal has prayed.

