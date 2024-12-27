Zamfara NUJ Chapel Congratulates Lawmaker For Traditional Appointment

Share

The Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Zamfara State Council, has expressed delight over recent traditional title conferred on a member of the House of Representatives representing Bungudu/Maru Federal Constituency, Hon. Abdulmalik Zubairu as Chief Mayegun of Ikare-Okoko Kingdom in Ondo State.

In a statement by the Chapel’s Chairman, Ishaq Zaki Tambuwal, the NUJ described Zannan Bungudu as dedicated, devoted, philanthropist and a committed leader who spends all his means to serve the humanity.

“On behalf of the entire members of Zamfara NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel, I congratulate you on your new and prestigious title: “Chief Mayegun of IkareAkoko kingdom” conferred on you by His Royal Majesty Oba Akadri Saliu Momoh the Olukare of IkareAkoko Kingdom.

