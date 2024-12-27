New Telegraph

December 27, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 27, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Zamfara NUJ Chapel…

Zamfara NUJ Chapel Congratulates Lawmaker For Traditional Appointment

The Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Zamfara State Council, has expressed delight over recent traditional title conferred on a member of the House of Representatives representing Bungudu/Maru Federal Constituency, Hon. Abdulmalik Zubairu as Chief Mayegun of Ikare-Okoko Kingdom in Ondo State.

In a statement by the Chapel’s Chairman, Ishaq Zaki Tambuwal, the NUJ described Zannan Bungudu as dedicated, devoted, philanthropist and a committed leader who spends all his means to serve the humanity.

“On behalf of the entire members of Zamfara NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel, I congratulate you on your new and prestigious title: “Chief Mayegun of IkareAkoko kingdom” conferred on you by His Royal Majesty Oba Akadri Saliu Momoh the Olukare of IkareAkoko Kingdom.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Ex-Lawmaker Decries Alleged Shortchanging Of Lawmakers
Read Next

2024: PoS Transactions Up 38.3% To N14.86trn
Share
Copy Link
×